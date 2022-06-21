American Eagle Foundation to build the largest bald eagle research and rehab facility in the nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A one-of-a-kind eagle research and rehabilitation facility is coming to Kodak.

The American Eagle Foundation (AEF) is taking on the project of building the nation’s largest eagle research and rehab facility.

The site which is right off of exit 407 is on 57 acres of land.

This facility will help them continue the mission of treating injured birds, an educational content specialist with the American Eagle Foundation Robyn Miller said.

”We are in the gateway of the Smokies, which is the most biodiverse and heavily visited national park in the country. And right now, there are no other raptor facilities that are poised the way we are to help with rehabilitation, research and supporting our native populations,” shared Miller.

The facility will also help to provide avian education to the community, according to Katelyn Jennings, a curator of ornithology.

”This steel building is gonna be our educational facility. It will house three adaptive classrooms that will activate for different programming and workshops such as owl pellet dissection, summer camps, all kinds of different interactive activities for kids or adults alike,” said Jennings.

What will happen to the eagles at Dollywood? Miller told WVLT News whether the eagles would remain at the park or be moved.

“Currently, we are still on our Dollywood property back in Pigeon Forge, but we will be moving our headquarters here so that Dollywood can build additional employee housing where we currently are. Our birds will remain on park, so Dollywood would remain our largest corporate sponsor. But we will be moving here hopefully towards the end of summer next year, depending on how construction goes,” explained Miller.

The AEF plans to have a grand opening event sometime in the spring of 2023.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.