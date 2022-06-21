Back to 90s today and reaching triple digits tomorrow, First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat continues to build back up, and “cook up” some potential air quality issues. The heat maxes out around 100 degrees on Wednesday, which is more rare than 90s, and that’s why we’ve had a First Alert Weather Day posted for the hottest day in a decade.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, and mild again, with a low of 60 degrees. That’s about 5 degrees below average.

It’s another beautiful, sunny day, and getting hotter again with a high of 95 degrees.

With very little wind in the region, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect all day for Knox and surrounding counties Tuesday. Sensitive groups may want limit strenuous activity outside, which includes children, elderly, and anyone with heart or lung disease. Monday the monitoring stations never made it above “yellow”, but you’ll see TDOT signs discouraging driving to help keep it from reaching that “orange” level.

Tonight is clear and calm, with a seasonable low of 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday is focused on that very hot day, as we heat up to around 100 degrees. There’s hazy sunshine and potential for poor air quality. The humidity is slightly higher, so it feels about 2 degrees warmer.

Isolated rain and storms are possible in Thursday, but unfortunately that Drought Monitor is likely to show most of impacted by this lack of rain and heat. We’ll still be in the mid 90s, and it will be more humid as those spots of rain and storms develop for a lucky few.

We’ll stick with 90s Friday into the weekend, with limited rain chances, but becoming more scattered late Sunday into Monday. Still the best we can do is a 40% coverage in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, but at least highs dip back to the upper 80s.

