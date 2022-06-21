Advertisement

‘Climb Out of the Darkness’ event to support nonprofit

“Climb Out of the Darkness,” an event benefitting nonprofit Postpartum Support International, is coming to Knoxville this weekend.
(Source: pexels.com)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Climb Out of the Darkness,” an event benefitting nonprofit Postpartum Support International, is coming to Knoxville this weekend.

Postpartum Support International (PSI) is a nonprofit aimed at promoting awareness, prevention and treatment of mental health issues related to childbearing. They operate in countries worldwide, and representatives have advocated for every birthing family to have access to mental health tools.

“PSI promotes this vision through advocacy and collaboration, and by educating and training the professional community and the public,” spokespersons said.

“Climb Out of the Darkness” is set for June 25 at 10 a.m. It will include a resource community fair, a celebration of mothers and supporters and a celebratory walk to honor survivors and those currently battling perinatal mood disorders. Organizers hope to reduce stigma and raise funds to benefit PSI.

The event is free, but you can make a donation here.

