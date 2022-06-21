Hottest day in 10 years and mostly dry this week: First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat is here to stay! We should have zero problem hitting a six-day-long stretch of 90s, at least in the bottom of the Valley.

We all have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the first 100 degree day since July 1st, 2012. Full disclosure: only a few of us will actually reach 100. It’s mid-90s from there through the end of the weekend.

The best chance for rain on your lawn is not until next Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Humidity is still low, and pollutants are not *that high*. According to the US EPA, our local sensors have stayed at a ‘yellow’ level. Still, TDEC, a state agency, has us back in the Code Orange again Wednesday.

Wednesday starts in the middle 60s, so decently warmer than the numbers lately. We’re well into the 90s by noon - in the Valley floor. The high temperature is 100 degrees in Knoxville. That may be tougher to get, as many will realistically be in the upper 90s. Should at least be the hottest day this year for most, hence the WVLT First Alert Weather Day. If you happen to lose power because of the demand on the power grid, please have an alternate way to get cooled down.

After 8 o’clock in the evening, some storms visit SE Kentucky, and take off towards the Tri Cities. There’s a slim chance of late night storms near midnight in the Valley, but that’s the exception.

Those overnight storms continue NE of Knoxville, in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Even if you don’t get rain, it will be noticeably more humid Thursday. Thursday is back in the middle 90s, but feels like 100.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is back to being totally sunny, hot, and dry, though still a little on the humid side. There’s very low-end rain chances and more 90s this weekend. The rain threat is way up high in GSMNP, with not much happening in the Valley or Plateau.

Monday brings a ‘cool’ front with a much better chance of rain - but not everyone gets poured on. This is still a 40% coverage. That rain cools us Monday and Tuesday.

