KUB: Church Ave. and Cumberland Ave. to close overnight for electric work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Church Avenue and Cumberland Avenue will close overnight on June 22 and 23, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board.

The lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. to allow KUB to work on the underground electric system in the downtown area. The curbside parking in this area will also be closed.

During this time, KUB advised drivers to be cautious and to expect delays in the area. The construction may be delayed if the workers encountered trouble. However, KUB reassured drivers that measures will be in place to ensure traffic runs as smoothly as possible during the closures.

