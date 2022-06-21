Smokies pitcher Trevor Clifton on the comeback trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A guy who used to pitching inside Smokies Stadium for the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate is working his way back to the game.

Heritage High alum Trevor Clifton looks to return to pro ball after an up and down career in the minors followed by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

WVLT Sports caught up with Clifton, tossing live batting practice over at Christian Academy of Knoxville. He said it’s a great way to stay sharp while giving back to the sport he loves.

Heritage alum and former @smokiesbaseball pitcher Trevor Clifton on working with young talent while working on regaining his form @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs pic.twitter.com/bIeeLUuvVJ — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 21, 2022

Trevor was taken by the Cubs in the 12th round of the MLB Draft out of high school and was named Cubs minor league pitcher of the year in 2016.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.