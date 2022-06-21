Advertisement

Smokies pitcher Trevor Clifton on the comeback trail

Former Heritage High and Smokies pitcher Trevor Clifton is giving back while looking ahead
Former Heritage High and Tennessee Smokies pitcher
Former Heritage High and Tennessee Smokies pitcher(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A guy who used to pitching inside Smokies Stadium for the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate is working his way back to the game.

Heritage High alum Trevor Clifton looks to return to pro ball after an up and down career in the minors followed by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

WVLT Sports caught up with Clifton, tossing live batting practice over at Christian Academy of Knoxville. He said it’s a great way to stay sharp while giving back to the sport he loves.

Trevor was taken by the Cubs in the 12th round of the MLB Draft out of high school and was named Cubs minor league pitcher of the year in 2016.

