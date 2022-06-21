TWRA rescues cub with head stuck in plastic food container

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Biologists with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency rescued a black bear cub by freeing its head from a plastic food container. However, the steps to freedom were long.

The bear was originally spotted on June 13 at the Covered Bridge Resort in Wears Valley. TWRA partnered with Appalachian Bear Rescue to survey the area. The agencies followed the cub’s trails through incoming calls about its location.

On June 20, someone called with the cub’s latest sighting. Black Bear Support Biologist Janelle Musser found the cub halfway up a tree.

With a ladder supplied from a local business, Musser climbed up and placed a catch pole around the container. Once there was enough tension, the cub pulled its head free from the food container.

The ABR then set traps, caught the cub and transported it to their facility to oversee its recovery.

TWRA advised people always keep garbage secure and to crush up or recycle these types of containers. People are also encouraged to report any sightings of bears or anyone breaking the rules of interaction with bears.

