‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple rushed into an animal shelter, thinking they rescued a house cat on Friday, according to officials with True Rescue.

Instead, they actually brought a bobcat kitten to the shelter.

“A half an hour later, and off he went to our friends at Walden’s Puddle with one of our volunteers,” officials said. “Never a dull moment at True Rescue!”

