Advertisement

‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat

A couple in Mount Juliet thought they were rescuing a kitten, but instead took a bobcat to an animal shelter.
A couple thought they were
A couple thought they were(True Rescue)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple rushed into an animal shelter, thinking they rescued a house cat on Friday, according to officials with True Rescue.

Instead, they actually brought a bobcat kitten to the shelter.

“A half an hour later, and off he went to our friends at Walden’s Puddle with one of our volunteers,” officials said. “Never a dull moment at True Rescue!”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get...
Driver and dog saved after car goes over embankment in Pigeon Forge
Campbell County Sheriff
‘We want to stress there has not been any specific threats’ | ‘Disturbing’ letters found in Campbell Co.
Officials said the suspect has distinctive tattoos on both arms.
Authorities identify suspect accused of stealing copper wire
Indiana woman dies while attending Bonnaroo
She was last seen on foot in Greeneville.
TBI finds missing woman at center of Greenville Silver Alert

Latest News

(Source: CBS Newspath)
Certain medications can lead to heat related illnesses
Rose Phillips and Kristie Craig
Deputies capture 2 escapees from Anderson County Detention Facility
Deputies capture 2 escapees from Anderson County Detention Facility
Campbell County Sheriff
‘We want to stress there has not been any specific threats’ | ‘Disturbing’ letters found in Campbell Co.