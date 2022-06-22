2-year-old boy dies after falling into swimming pool in Blount Co., BCSO says

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 2-year-old boy died after he fell into a swimming pool Saturday, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call that a child had possibly drowned in a swimming pool at a house on Martha Neoma St. just before 9 p.m. on Saturday according to BCSO Spokesperson Marian O’Briant.

“When deputies arrived, they found the child, Brickson Myers, age 2, on the front porch of the residence with Brickson’s father who was performing CPR on the baby,” O’Briant said. “Deputies and medical responders took over CPR on the boy before being transported by AMR Ambulance Service to Blount Memorial Hospital, and then to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.”

Myers died at ETCH on Monday.

“Sheriff James Lee Berrong extends his sincere condolences to Brickson’s family on the passing of their precious baby,” she said.

O’Briant confirmed there was an active investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.