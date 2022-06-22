Advertisement

2022 Tennessee Home Football Game Designations Announced

Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium(Rick Russo)
By Tennessee Athletics
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics has announced its 2022 home football game designations in Neyland Stadium as the second season of the Josh Heupel era kicks off this fall.

The Volunteers open the campaign against Ball State in a special Thursday primetime contest on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

Homecoming is set for Oct. 22 when Tennessee welcomes UT Martin, the alma mater of the late legendary Pat Summitt. Tennessee has long led the way in women’s collegiate athletic opportunities, and it will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX when the Vols host the Skyhawks.

The annual Salute to Service game, which honors our nation’s service members, veterans and their families, is slated for Nov. 12 when Missouri visits Neyland Stadium. The home finale against the Tigers will also serve as Senior Day.

New season tickets for the 2022 campaign can be purchased at AllVols.com or by contacting the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 946-7000.

