County commissioner helps board up dad’s drug house in Lenoir City

By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LENIOR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since 2011, a home on West 2nd Avenue in Lenoir City has been causing problems for police. It started with a meth lab bust, which led to the home being boarded up.

“The property was boarded up and sold at auction and bought back by a family member.” said Chief Don W. White.

Eventually, the home would belong to Bruce Jenkins, who was removed from the home Tuesday afternoon after officials labeled the home a public nuisance and had it boarded up. WVLT News asked Jenkins if he felt he had done anything wrong, and he said “no.” He added that it was the people staying with him that were causing trouble and not him, but police said the criminal activity was enough to shut the home down.

“We’ve had a stabbing, death, shooting, multiple overdoses.” said White who called the home a heroin house. No arrests were made on the scene Tuesday, and there were no confrontations following the home being boarded up.

Neighbors said they’re relieved the home is boarded up, but it’s mixed emotions for some. County commissioner William Jenkins grew up in that house and watched his dad get removed from the home. Afterward, as a newly elected official, he helped board up the house.

“I emotionally don’t know what to think about it, but again, as this community goes, there’s too many kids in this area, they need to be safe.” said Jenkins.

Both Jenkins and his dad have an understanding that there’s a job to do, and neither men have hard feelings about it.

As for the house, Chief White said the next steps will be determined by a judge at a later date, but until then, nobody will be able to live there since it’s closed down and declared a nuisance.

