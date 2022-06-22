Advertisement

East Tennessee family remembers veteran family member who is still MIA

Norman Flynn’s family wants to make sure all of East Tennessee remembers him after he did not make it home after the Korean War.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Norman Flynn’s family wants to make sure all of East Tennessee remembers him after he did not make it home and has never been found after the Korean War. Norman’s brother, Fred Flynn, went to the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial in World’s Fair Park to see his brother’s name there for the first time Tuesday.

“Just happy mainly just knowing it’s here,” Flynn said.

Flynn was only 6 years old when he said goodbye to his brother as he went overseas.

“He was always my hero because he came home after basic training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, before he went to Korea wearing his uniform, and boy, was he a hero,” Flynn said.

When Norman went over to North Korea, his family only heard from him a couple of times.

“We got letters from him saying some of his pals’ fingers were breaking off because it was so cold,” Flynn said.

John Romeiser with the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial said it was a cold front that hit the area coming down from Siberia. He said temperatures got below zero.

The last time anyone heard from Flynn was Nov. 28, 1950. He was killed in the line of duty where he fought Chinese troops.

“He was in the bloodiest and one of the most horrible battles certainly of Korea,” Romeiser said.

Fred waited to hear from his brother for years but never did.

72 years later, Norman Flynn was recognized in East Tennessee, something his family waited years for.

“I have admiration for him. He’s still my hero,” Flynn said.

Fred said when Norman was in East Tennessee everybody called him Eddie. According to the Veterans Memorial, the battle Flynn died in has the 2nd most Medal of Honor recipients in U.S. history.

Flynn is not a Medal of Honor recipient and is the only soldier who fought in the Korean War from Sevier County to be MIA.

