Esquire names Knoxville’s Brother Wolf one of the best bars in America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last week, Esquire announced their picks for the best bars in America, and a Knoxville location managed to grab one of only 25 spots.

Brother Wolf, located near the Old Train Depot on West Jackson Avenue, made the cut, with Esquire saying “it’s not that big a city, and bitters are still a bit niche, so chances are you’ll run into someone you know.”

The bar’s website states the owners took inspiration from Italian culture, saying “[The owners] see Brother Wolf cultivating an atmosphere that fosters ‘long conversations fueled by long drinks.’”

Brother Wolf advertises as an aperitivo bar, the first in Knoxville. It specializes in cocktails, wine and small plates of food.

