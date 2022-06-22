Advertisement

Esquire names Knoxville’s Brother Wolf one of the best bars in America

Brother Wolf advertises as an aperitivo bar, the first in Knoxville. It specializes in cocktails, wine and small plates of food.
(WILX)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last week, Esquire announced their picks for the best bars in America, and a Knoxville location managed to grab one of only 25 spots.

Brother Wolf, located near the Old Train Depot on West Jackson Avenue, made the cut, with Esquire saying “it’s not that big a city, and bitters are still a bit niche, so chances are you’ll run into someone you know.”

The bar’s website states the owners took inspiration from Italian culture, saying “[The owners] see Brother Wolf cultivating an atmosphere that fosters ‘long conversations fueled by long drinks.’”

Brother Wolf advertises as an aperitivo bar, the first in Knoxville. It specializes in cocktails, wine and small plates of food.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
(Source: CBS Newspath)
Certain medications can lead to heat related illnesses
What venomous snakes should East Tennesseans watch out for?
Officials said the suspect has distinctive tattoos on both arms.
Authorities identify suspect accused of stealing copper wire
Melissa Blair
McMinn Co. woman faces additional statutory rape charges, 9 more victims identified

Latest News

(FILE)
Maryville photographer takes second place in National Park Foundation photo contest
Representative Jason Zachary / Source: Tennessee General Assembly
Tenn. representative asks Gov. Bill Lee to halt COVID vaccine distribution for children
Knoxville skyline/ (WVLT)
Knoxville officials issue hot weather warning, give tips on staying cool
Tenn. representative asks Gov. Bill Lee to halt COVID vaccine distribution for children
Tenn. representative asks Gov. Bill Lee to halt COVID vaccine distribution for children