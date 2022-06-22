Extra crews called to assist in large apartment fire during heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews began battling a large apartment building fire Wednesday.

NFD said crews were dispatched to the Foxcroft Apartments on Paragon Mills Road for reports of an apartment fire. When crews approached the scene, they said they could see smoke from Nolensville Road.

Our personnel are responding to a fire at 365 Paragon Mills Road for an apartment fire. @PIOKendra is on the way to the scene and will provide an update. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 22, 2022

Crews noted that heavy smoke was coming from a breezeway of one of the buildings as soon as they arrived. NFD said a 2nd alarm response was called on the fire for manpower due to the heat outside and the working conditions for first responders.

“Incident Command wants to ensure that there is enough personnel to rotate until the situation is under control and the response will be downgraded,” said NFD officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Crews remain on scene battling the fire.

ATF Certified Fire Investigators are on scene to assist the Nashville Fire Department with the cause and origin of a fire that occurred at an apartment complex in south Nashville. For more updates, follow @NashvilleFD pic.twitter.com/t82R9MuADh — ATF Nashville (@ATFNashville) June 22, 2022

