First Alert: Staying scorching through Sunday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey says we’re closing in on the hottest day in nearly a decade! Keep reading to see when the rain comes.
Hugh battled the crowds for a great shot at the high point - and often cool point - in the TN Smokies.(Hugh Carr)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re dealing with the hottest day in years folks! The mid 90s continue unabated in the Tennessee River Valley through Sunday.

There’s a limited window for showers and rain storms tonight and Thursday but the best shot for rain is Monday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

*IF* we can hit 98 degrees Wednesday afternoon (or hotter) at the Knoxville Airport, we’ll have the hottest temp in nearly a decade. That’s a close call! We’re still looking at one of the hottest days of the year, even though the afternoon. There’s really dry air in place right now, but give it a few hours, and storms could flare up. The timing is the same that Heather and I have been telling you about: 10:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. Most of that chance is closer to the Tri Cities than Knoxville. However, some spotty Smoky Mountain storms are possible in Greene, Cocke, and Sevier Counties closer to midnight.

These showers dissipate fairly quickly and are mostly out of here by dawn. At 5:05 a.m. the International Space Station flies over all of East Tennessee. It will be visible until 5:10. Just before 6:00 a.m., the five closest planets to Earth line up, in order. The twist here is that you’ll also see the crescent moon between Venus and Mars.

