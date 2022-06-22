First Alert Weather Day: Hottest in a decade, with the Tennessee Valley reaching 100 degrees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a First Alert Weather Day for a record hot day, but with only limited rain chances over this week, use caution and water those gardens.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear and seasonable, with a low of 65 degrees in the Valley, which is right around average for Knoxville.

90s to 100 degrees reach East TN today. (WVLT)

The heat cranks up, with full sunshine again today. Most of the area tops out in the mid to upper 90s, with the Valley reaching 100 degrees. This is a First Alert Weather day for the excessive heat. The airport for Knoxville is the official observation site, and we haven’t seen highs at triple digits since July 2012, and the record high for this date in Knoxville is 99 degrees set in 1988. If you happen to lose power because of the demand on the power grid, please have an alternate way to get cooled down.

Another Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect today as well, as that limited wind and high heat can help to “cook” pollutants and settle them into our area. “Sensitive groups” are encouraged to avoid outdoor exertion, which includes children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung disease.

Scattered clouds and higher humidity flow our way tonight, helping to create spotty rain and storms. Unfortunately we don’t all see the rain, but we feel that warmer morning with a low of 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The muggy air and spotty rain continues into Thursday morning, then the sky clears in the afternoon and the humidity starts dropping back down. That leaves us around 94 degrees still. A stray shower or storm is possible in the Smokies on through the afternoon.

Friday is back to being totally sunny, hot, and dry, though still a little on the humid side.

Low rain chances and more afternoons in the 90s continue this weekend.

Monday comes with a cold front, but it’s only a 40% coverage in rain and storms. So, we don’t all get the much-needed rain, but at least highs take a hit back to the 80s to start next week in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

