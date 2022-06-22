Advertisement

Former Sullivan County Deputy indicted on theft charges, turns himself in

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation concluded its investigation of former Sullivan County Deputy, resulting in theft charges.
Cody Cookenour
Cody Cookenour(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced in a media release on Tuesday the conclusions of its investigation into former Sullivan County Deputy Cody Cookenour.

TBI agents began investigating theft allegations against Cookenour back in March. TBI officials reported that between April 2021 and March 2022, Cookenour faked his timesheets, saying he worked hours that he did not.

Cookenour no longer works for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted Cookenour on one count of theft over $1,000 on June 8. On June 21, he turned himself in. He was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

