‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After an attack in downtown Lexington, family members are saying they want the people responsible held accountable.

The family of Logan Parsons said three men attacked him early Sunday morning in front of City Center, and he’s now recovering from brain surgery. His fiancé said they were walking home from a wedding.

“I was like, ‘come on babe, let’s get our pizza, let’s go,’” said Kirstin Spillman, Parsons’ fiancé.

Spillman had just got off the phone with Parsons when she said he was attacked. It was on Sunday, shortly after 2:30 in the morning.

Spillman, Logan, and a group of friends had left a wedding at the Chase Bank building downtown. They were heading home to a condo across from Carson’s restaurant. Kristen said she and her friends were leading the way, while Parsons and his two buddies were tagging along about a block behind.

Spillman said she turned around and saw her fiancée on the ground.

“I found Logan on his back in the street with blood coming out of his head and our friend close by with his face bloodied,” Spillman said.

She called 911 and Parsons was rushed to UK Hospital. Doctors determined he needed emergency brain surgery.

“We were told we were not sure he would make it,” Spillman said.

But with faith and prayers, Parsons is doing much better and is slowly regaining his strength. Spillman said he does not remember the attack, but she suspects three men may be to blame.

“I hope that these people who hurt him are found. I hope they find Jesus. I hope we find justice,” Spillman said.

Spillman said Parsons’ friends suffered injuries but are doing okay. She’s asking anyone with information to come forward.

In the meantime, Spillman is focusing on her fiancé's recovery and their wedding day in October.

“I’m just grateful that we still get to have the future that we planned,” Spillman said.

Nic and Norman’s Restaurant told us they gave police surveillance video of the assault. We reached out to the restaurant for a copy of that video and are still waiting to hear back.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Parsons and his family.

Police said you can submit tips anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

