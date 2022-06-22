Advertisement

Knoxville officials issue hot weather warning, give tips on staying cool

Knoxville skyline/ (WVLT)
Knoxville skyline/ (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials have released a warning on this week’s blazing hot weather, along with some tips on staying cool throughout the heat wave.

“With summer temperatures soaring into the upper 90s, Knoxville first responders and safety advocates have a simple message: Seek out ways to stay cool and avoid a medical emergency,” the warning states.

For those that might not have access to air conditioning, the city has established several public spaces for cooling off. “These include City recreation centers, senior centers and Knox County libraries,” officials said.

The city also operates two public outdoor pools - Ed Cothren Pool, 1737 Reynolds St., and Inskip Pool, 4204 Bruhin Road - which are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Admission is $4 per person per visit at Inskip Pool, $3 per person per visit at Ed Cothren Pool. Splash Passes offering discounted rates are available for frequent visitors,” officials told WVLT News.

Free options for water-play include outdoor play fountains at Market Square, Krutch Park and World’s Fair Park. Those experiencing any sort of homelessness have options as well.

“Individuals experiencing homelessness are encouraged to seek shelter at the City’s day safe space at Broadway and Magnolia, which offers full shade and water, as well as access to outdoor furniture, restrooms and showers. Onsite security also is provided,” the warning states.

Those in need of a social service provider, like people who live in an home without air conditioning, can call 2-1-1.

