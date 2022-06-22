Knoxville Police Department asking for public input on performance, competence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for public input, hoping to learn more about the community’s satisfaction regarding policing in Knoxville.

The department has put together an online survey where Knoxvillians can rank how satisfied they are with KPD’s performance, competence and behavior. There are also two comment sections where survey-takers can list specific improvements they hope to see.

“Your input will help guide our efforts to keep Knoxville safe and better serve our community,” new Police Chief Paul Noel said.

Residents of Knoxville – we want to hear from you!



Give us your feedback and insight by completing this short survey. Your input will help enhance our operations and let us know what you view as the top safety concerns and issues in your neighborhood. https://t.co/s6kgnygK1z. pic.twitter.com/w4HSrJGGbX — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 22, 2022

The survey comes just after Noel was sworn in as Knoxville’s new police chief. Noel has highlighted how important he thinks transparency and public input is for policing, specifically mentioning those as goals during his hiring announcement and swearing in.

“Being part of a community means you must have relationships and relationships are built on trust. I commit to you that we will build ties, work to repair broken relationships, and enhance existing ones,” he said. “At the same time, I understand that your support must be earned every day, in every encounter, in every conversation and in every action. I pledge to you that the time and energy you have invested in me will be returned tenfold.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.