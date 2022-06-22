‘Let the kids decide,’ Hawkeye Wave music selection now in the hands of Kid Captains

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kid Captains at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital will help choose a new song to accompany the Hawkeye Wave at Iowa home football games.

The University of Iowa on Wednesday said that’s the decision the fans made.

It comes two months after the university asked fans to vote on a new song to accompany the Hawkeye tradition of waving to patients and families at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital during games at Kinnick Stadium.

“The interest and passion for the Hawkeye Wave cannot be overstated, and the selflessness of the Hawkeye community proved once again why the Wave is the greatest tradition in college sports,” said Peter Matthes, vice president for external relations and senior advisor to the president. “The response for a new song was incredible, and one suggestion we continued to hear was, ‘Let the kids decide.’ So that is exactly what we will do.”

The university said the athletics department will coordinate with the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital Kid Captain program to ask that week’s Kid Captain to pick a song to accompany the wave.

The Kid Captain program began in 2009 to honor and celebrate the patients at the children’s hospital and their inspirational stories.

The wave tradition began in 2017 and sees fans, athletes and coaches from both teams stop to wave at patients and their families inside the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.