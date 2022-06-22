A little Titans talk with Mike Keith

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Voice of your Tennessee Titans, Mike Keith, stopped by the WVLT News studio on Tuesday to meet with the staff and answer some questions from Sports Director Rick Russo.

Rick: Has the franchise gotten over the disappointment of last season’s playoff loss to Cincinnati?

Mike: After we got the draft behind us, and we got the schedule and we had the OTAs in the mini camp. We’re ready for 2022. It took a while to get over the disappointing into the 2021 season, especially after we’d had an outstanding regular season. But by moving forward with things like the draft, then on the field work, you’re able to move on to something else. We’re excited to get back in a few weeks for training camp.

Rick: What about the young players Tennessee selected in the NFL Draft?

Mike: People are going to be thrilled to see our rookies in the preseason. And I know that Treylon Burks is going to get people excited. They saw him at Arkansas. They know he’s big and he’s fast and he’s nasty. I can’t wait to see him in the preseason games. It’s going to be fun. Same goes for Malik Willis. Willis is an exciting quarterback. He’s got a lot to learn, but his athleticism is going to blow people away. I also think people are going to be excited about Kyle Phillips, a wide receiver out of UCLA who has already shown a lot of promise. Also, Chigoziem Okonkwo, who is a tight end out of Maryland, is the fastest tight end in the draft in 2022. And Hassan Haskins. Haskins, a running back from Michigan, a big back power back much in the mode of a Derrick Henry.

Rick: Coming off injury, what have you seen from All Pro Derrick Henry this offseason?

Rick: How competitive will the AFC South be this coming season?

Mike: The AFC South is tough because Jacksonville is better with Doug Pederson as the head coach. Houston is better with our friend Lovie Smith as the head coach there. Indianapolis did a nice job getting Matt Ryan and adding more pieces to their defense. So the three teams in our division all got better. It will be hard for us to win a third straight AFC South. We’re probably the favorites which means everybody shooting for us, but we’ll be ready.

#Titans announce multiple training camp staff additions



🔹 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

🔹 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow

🔹 Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football Intern — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 21, 2022

Rick: What about the addition by the Titans of offseason positions promoting diversity and women?

Mike: Our owner may be Amy Adams. Strunk is very interested in giving women a chance, not only in the business side of football but on the football side of football. And I think we’re seeing those opportunities throughout, particularly with what she’s doing with the training camp internship. They’re also excited that one of our training camp interns is in the scouting department. It’s Bishop Sankey, former Titans running back, to the second round pick out of Washington. It’s always great when one of our former players comes back to start his football career in a different area.

Rick: What is the team’s relationship with UT and the drafting of Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson?

Mike: We like Coach Huepel quite a bit. Theo Jackson is a player he got ready for us last year. Coach Martinez and Banks did a great job putting Theo in a position to succeed. We’re already seeing Theo even in just the OTAs and mini camps start to show up. And Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel building that relationship with Josh Huepel and his staff, understanding that he’s doing a lot of exciting things over here and believing fully that he’s got Tennessee going the right way and hopefully producing some more Tennessee Titans.

Rick: What about former Vol wide receiver Josh Malone trying to catch on with his home state Titans?

Mike: Josh Malone, he’s an interesting guy in our case, Josh Malone is from Gallatin, played here at University of Tennessee. So he had a really fascinating offseason. I don’t know where he fits. He will need to get off to a fast start in camp, but he passes the looks test. The height, weight, speed. Catches everything near him. I’m fired up to see Josh Malone in training camp. I think he’s going to be one of our more intriguing stories, leading up to that first preseason game against Baltimore on August 11th.

