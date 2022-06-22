Advertisement

Maryville photographer takes second place in National Park Foundation photo contest

A Maryville photographer is now a National Park Foundation photo contest winner.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville photographer is now a National Park Foundation photo contest winner. Norma Lathrop took home second place in the 2021 contest with a picture of a Smoky Mountains National Park stream.

He was picked out of nearly 11,000 entries. “There’s nothing quite like the feeling of standing in a stream in the fall, listening to the running water with a canopy of red, yellows, oranges, and greens above your head,” Lathrop said. “The best way to describe the feeling is “Immersed in Beauty”. I have two grandchildren. I want them to have the opportunity to visit these places in the future so they can find the same joy, renewal, and tranquility I have found.”

The Share the Experience contest invites amateur photographers to submit pictures that detail their adventures from national parks across the country. For coming in second, Lathrop will take home $5,000, outdoor gear, hotel vouchers and an annual National Parks pass.

You can check out all the pictures here.

