McMinn Co. woman faces additional statutory rape charges, 9 more victims identified

The McMinn County Grand Jury added the additional charges as new information, victims came to light.
Melissa Blair
Melissa Blair(McMinn County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MCMINN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Melissa Blair, 38, who was already facing numerous charges related to sexual encounters with minors, has now been indicted on additional charges, according to a release from the McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

The charges were added as nine new victims were identified, for a total of 18 victims. The McMinn County Grand Jury met on June 21 and indicted Blair with a total of 20 counts of sexual abuse charges. The charges are:

  • Solicitation of a Minor (3 Counts)
  • Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means (4 counts)
  • Patronizing Prostitution (5 Counts)
  • Aggravated Statutory Rape (6 counts)
  • Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
  • Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services received a referral on Dec. 9, 2021, that alerted them of Blair having sexual encounters with male students at McMinn Central High School, according to Guy’s report.

All of these incidents happened from spring of 2020 through late 2021, according to the report. At the times, all of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 17.

An investigation immediately began, and additional information and victims have been identified.

The McMinn County Grand Jury met on Feb. 15 to indict Melissa Blair on numerous charges. She was booked into the McMinn County Jail on Tuesday night and is facing a $100,000 bond.

The Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkinson served Blair a letter, banning her from all McMinn County school properties or any school activities. This ban remains in effect with the new charges.

“I also want to express my appreciation for the cooperation of Director of Schools, Lee Parkinson and District Attorney General, Steve Crump and his office for their assistance in this case. We all share a common desire for the safety and welfare of our schools and students,” said Guy in his report.

