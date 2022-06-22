Relive Tennessee women’s basketball 1998 National Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC Network featured one of the all-time great UT athletes, Tamika Catchings, and more specifically her view of Tennessee’s historic 1997-’98 championship team. Which of course, was led by the legendary Pat Summitt.

On Tuesday night, inside the University of Tennessee Student Union ‘CATCH98,’ the SEC Storied film aired two days before its television debut for the Knoxville Premiere.

It gave Vol Nation a unique opportunity to relive the magical 1998 National Championship run before the rest of the country.

In 1997-98 Catchings, a then-freshman forward for the Lady Vols, joined forces with the powerhouse duo of Kellie (Jolly) Harper and Chamique Holdsclaw.

When Catchings stepped on the scene, the Lady Vols were already a giant in the sport with multiple titles to their name.

Catchings spoke on the pressure that surrounded the ‘98 team, “A lot of people ask about pressure and did you feel pressure, even for us coming in. Even after coming in after they won championships. And Pat did such a good job of deflecting the pressure and we only focused in between the lines.”

Haper added, “She [Pat Summitt] assembled the team. I mean there were a lot of amazing players on that team. It could have easily gone astray if it weren’t for such a strong leader we all believed in from day one. Because, if one person had gone off the track then we wouldn’t have won. It took everybody.”

Catchings was also a part of the “Fab Four” which comprised the four freshmen on the roster who helped lead Tennessee to an undefeated 39-0 championship team.

‘CATCH98′ was inspired by Catchings and her journey to Rocky Top.

The film makes its TV debut Thursday at 7:00 p.m.. on ESPN.

