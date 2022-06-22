Advertisement

Relive Tennessee women’s basketball 1998 National Championship

By Paige Dauer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC Network featured one of the all-time great UT athletes, Tamika Catchings, and more specifically her view of Tennessee’s historic 1997-’98 championship team. Which of course, was led by the legendary Pat Summitt.

On Tuesday night, inside the University of Tennessee Student Union ‘CATCH98,’ the SEC Storied film aired two days before its television debut for the Knoxville Premiere.

It gave Vol Nation a unique opportunity to relive the magical 1998 National Championship run before the rest of the country.

In 1997-98 Catchings, a then-freshman forward for the Lady Vols, joined forces with the powerhouse duo of Kellie (Jolly) Harper and Chamique Holdsclaw.

When Catchings stepped on the scene, the Lady Vols were already a giant in the sport with multiple titles to their name.

Catchings spoke on the pressure that surrounded the ‘98 team, “A lot of people ask about pressure and did you feel pressure, even for us coming in. Even after coming in after they won championships. And Pat did such a good job of deflecting the pressure and we only focused in between the lines.”

Haper added, “She [Pat Summitt] assembled the team. I mean there were a lot of amazing players on that team. It could have easily gone astray if it weren’t for such a strong leader we all believed in from day one. Because, if one person had gone off the track then we wouldn’t have won. It took everybody.”

Catchings was also a part of the “Fab Four” which comprised the four freshmen on the roster who helped lead Tennessee to an undefeated 39-0 championship team.

‘CATCH98′ was inspired by Catchings and her journey to Rocky Top.

The film makes its TV debut Thursday at 7:00 p.m.. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
What venomous snakes should East Tennesseans watch out for?
(Source: CBS Newspath)
Certain medications can lead to heat related illnesses
Melissa Blair
McMinn Co. woman faces additional statutory rape charges, 9 more victims identified
Officials said the suspect has distinctive tattoos on both arms.
Authorities identify suspect accused of stealing copper wire

Latest News

Karen Weekly and Tennessee softball hosts team camps
Sherri Parker Lee Stadium buzzing with summer camps
'CATCH98' | KNOXVILLE PREMIERE OF TENNESSEE'S 1998 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
'CATCH98' | KNOXVILLE PREMIERE OF TENNESSEE'S 1998 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Neyland Stadium
2022 Tennessee Home Football Game Designations Announced
Justine Pissott
Lady Vol freshman Justine Pissott wins gold at U18 Women’s Americas Championship