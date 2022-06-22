Sherri Parker Lee Stadium buzzing with summer camps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s always a steady buzz around Tennessee softball and the summer months don’t slow down for the Lady Vols.

Dozens of young ladies are getting to experience life as a Lady Vol under the guidance of head coach Karen Weekly. Despite temperatures nearing triple digits Wednesday afternoon, they didn’t let that get in their way.

”It was pretty tough last week, but I think right now we’ve hit our stride and we know what to expect, ”said Weekly. “And hey we’re just ready to give these kids every piece of energy we have.”

With the heat aside, coach Weekly and company were on the diamond teaching young girls the mechanics of the game. Coach told WVLT that each successful event they can host only enhances their recruiting efforts.

”It speaks volumes about the program, but I also think it speaks very highly about the product that we put out there for camps,” said Weekly.

"You always have your eye on future Lady Vols."



There's plenty of excitement surrounding @Vol_Softball as another busy week of camps, loaded with young athletes eager to experience Lady Vol softball, takes Rocky Top. pic.twitter.com/WKJtpIy0Hy — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) June 22, 2022

Weekly emphasized the importance of the individual attention these young athletes were able to capture at their camps.

“It’s important to us that our camps are organized and that we have a good coach-to-play ratio. And I think it speaks to the word of mouth that’s created after people leave our camps. And what a great experience their daughters had. Everybody is involved, it’s about people. They do such a great job to make sure this is an amazing experience for these young ladies,” she said.

A program that’s enjoyed a lot of recent success, looks to build on that and find ways to improve its team each season.

Coach Weekly told us finding the future of Tennessee softball can happen anywhere, so why not inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

”Oh you’re always recruiting. It doesn’t matter if it’s the class of seniors now or eighth or ninth-grader just blows your mind at a camp or when you’re out watching games played. So, you always have your eye on for future Lady Vols,” said Weekly.

Wednesday was one of several camps this summer, all of them jam-packed and many sold out with young athletes ready to learn.

UT softball camps will continue this week.

