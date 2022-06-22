TDOT releases hotline for reporting potholes and safety issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new number to call to report road hazards, like potholes, in Tennessee. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials have announced a new hotline for reporting maintenance issues that could affect driver safety.

“We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer service,” said Commissioner Butch Eley. “For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes. For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.”

The number to call is 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349). The call center will be open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and if someone calls after hours, they can leave a message.

Want to let TDOT know about issues online? You can do that here.

