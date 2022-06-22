Advertisement

Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door

A woman in Kentucky was startled when a 3-foot snake was hanging out in the wreath on her front door. (Source: WPSD, MARA JO THOMAS, CNN)
By Jasmine Youngblood
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ky. (WPSD) – A woman in Kentucky was startled when a 3-foot snake was hanging out in a decoration on her front door.

“It bit me before I ever saw it, but I knew instantly that it did bite me,” Mara Jo Thomas explained.

Thomas raced to the hospital because she didn’t know if it was venomous.

Sgt. Daniel Richardson with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the probability of getting bitten by a venomous snake in western Kentucky is unlikely.

He said it is common for snakes to find somewhere cool to hide to beat the heat.

“It would be hard to keep them away, but you can limit the places they have access to. They’ll find lots of places that you wouldn’t expect them to be in this kind of heat,” Richardson explained.

Thomas said she’s removing the decorations from her front door and will pay extra close attention when she goes outside.

“I’m definitely going to take a double look before I walk outside,” Thomas said.

She posted a photo of the snake on social media, and many people said they believe the reptile was likely a chicken snake.

Copyright 2022 WPSD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
(Source: CBS Newspath)
Certain medications can lead to heat related illnesses
What venomous snakes should East Tennesseans watch out for?
Officials said the suspect has distinctive tattoos on both arms.
Authorities identify suspect accused of stealing copper wire
A couple thought they were
‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat

Latest News

Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood
Authorities say it's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
FILE - Katie Bryant, Daunte Wright's mother, is surrounded by community members and activists...
$3.2M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright
FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the...
James Rado, who co-created pioneering ‘Hair,’ dies at 90