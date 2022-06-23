Advertisement

7 Tennessee community, technical colleges getting grants

Students attend at graduation ceremony.
Students attend at graduation ceremony.(Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The board that oversees Tennessee’s community colleges and technology colleges says seven schools are getting a total of more than $5.7 million for career and technical education programs.

In a news release this week, the Tennessee Board of Regents said the colleges are receiving the awards through the federal Perkins READI Grant program. READI stands for Recruit Engage And Develop for Innovation, the board said.

Perkins grant funding is awarded annually for career and technical education programs, with a awards between $50,000 and $100,000, the board said. The READI Grant allows a college to receive a one-time amount worth up to $1 million.

The board said it established the READI Grants with unexpended Perkins funding that would otherwise expire this year.

The colleges are receiving grants ranging from more than $424,000 to more than $1.1 million. Community colleges getting the grants are Chattanooga State, Jackson State and Volunteer State.

Colleges of Applied Technology that are receiving grants are in Crossville, Dickson, Knoxville and Murfreesboro.

