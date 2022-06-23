Alcatraz East Crime Museum hosts teacher appreciation month and new exhibit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors teachers this month, plus an all new exhibit dedicated the life of Nicole Brown Simpson.

The museum honors her life with some of her items like a plate, ties O.J. Simpson wore to the trial and the People Magazine featuring them on the cover.

This is the 28th anniversary of her death and it was in 1995 O.J. was acquitted for her death, but found liable for her death in a civil trial.

Also this month, teachers can get into the museum for free and teacher families are half price.

“We have tons of field trip groups that come through the museum all the time to learn about CSI, forensic science, law enforcement and the history of crime. So we want to say thank you to teachers and invite all teachers to come and visit the museum,” said Summer Blalock, Alcatraz East.

Teacher appreciation month ends next Thursday, June 30.

The Nicole Brown Simpson exhibit will stay in the museum permanently.

