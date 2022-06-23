Advertisement

Alcatraz East Crime Museum hosts teacher appreciation month and new exhibit

Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors teachers this month, plus an all new exhibit dedicated the life of Nicole Brown Simpson.
(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors teachers this month, plus an all new exhibit dedicated the life of Nicole Brown Simpson.

The museum honors her life with some of her items like a plate, ties O.J. Simpson wore to the trial and the People Magazine featuring them on the cover.

This is the 28th anniversary of her death and it was in 1995 O.J. was acquitted for her death, but found liable for her death in a civil trial.

Also this month, teachers can get into the museum for free and teacher families are half price.

“We have tons of field trip groups that come through the museum all the time to learn about CSI, forensic science, law enforcement and the history of crime. So we want to say thank you to teachers and invite all teachers to come and visit the museum,” said Summer Blalock, Alcatraz East.

Teacher appreciation month ends next Thursday, June 30.

The Nicole Brown Simpson exhibit will stay in the museum permanently.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a swimming pool on Saturday and died on Monday at the East Tennessee...
2-year-old boy dies after falling into swimming pool in Blount Co., BCSO says
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Melissa Blair
McMinn Co. woman faces additional statutory rape charges, 9 more victims identified
Lenior City Police board up house with 11 years of criminal activity Tuesday afternoon.
County commissioner helps board up dad’s drug house in Lenoir City
Laurabeth Childress's ID
Jefferson City teen unknowingly saves 50 lives with one check mark

Latest News

The Pines will take on a look similar to the way it did in the 1930s and 40s with a mural on...
The Pines Theater & Davis Hotel in Sevierville getting a revamped life
Former Pines Theater being renovated in Sevierville
"The Pines" being renovated in downtown Sevierville
Hallie Maples hand delivered her cash to Sevier County Food Ministries.
Sevierville 8-year-old’s lemonade stand raises money for food ministry
8-year-old’s lemonade stand raises money for food ministry
8-year-old’s lemonade stand raises money for food ministry