Advertisement

Arch Manning - nephew of Peyton - commits to Texas

Class of 2023 prospect Arch Manning announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he’s committed to the University of Texas.
Manning is a 3-year starter for the Greenies
Manning is a 3-year starter for the Greenies
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The nation’s top-ranked quarterback will wear a different shade of orange and white than his uncle. Class of 2023 prospect Arch Manning announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he’s committed to the University of Texas.

Manning chose the Longhorns over other offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Virginia, among others.

The rising high school senior is the son of former Ole Miss wide receiver Cooper Manning, a nephew of former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning and former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning, and a grandson of former Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning.

He threw for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns over his first three years at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a swimming pool on Saturday and died on Monday at the East Tennessee...
2-year-old boy dies after falling into swimming pool in Blount Co., BCSO says
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Melissa Blair
McMinn Co. woman faces additional statutory rape charges, 9 more victims identified
Laurabeth Childress's ID
Jefferson City teen unknowingly saves 50 lives with one check mark
Logan Parsons
‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack

Latest News

Candace Parker
LVFL Candace Parker named to seventh WNBA All-Star Game
USA Cycling National Championships returns to Knoxville
USA Cycling National Championship returns for fifth straight year
Bruton Smith with Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Motorsports trailblazer Bruton Smith passes away
Karen Weekly and Tennessee softball hosts team camps
Sherri Parker Lee Stadium buzzing with summer camps