Cocke Co. man charged with arson, insurance fraud following house fire
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cocke County man was arrested following an investigation into a house fire at a home in the 100 block of Bybee Road, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Fire investigators said 65-year-old Jamey Scroggins intentionally set his own home on fire in December, according to officials.
A Cocke County Grand Jury indicted Scroggins on two counts of arson and one count of insurance fraud. He was arrested Wednesday and booked in the Cocke County Jail on a $2,500 bond, according to officials.
