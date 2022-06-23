Advertisement

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say

A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.(WGCL)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities.

Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture, KAIT reports.

Officials said hammerhead worms can contain a potent neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, which is often found in pufferfish. Exposure to tetrodotoxin can cause headaches, body numbness, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

They mentioned hammerhead worms are carnivorous, and if the worms are cut in half, they will regenerate, creating two worms instead of one.

Officials said you should do the following if you spot a hammerhead worm:

  • Do not touch it. Wear gloves if you handle them.
  • Do not hesitate to kill the worm. They recommend putting it into a bucket with salt, vinegar or hot water to kill it.

Hammerhead worms are often identified by their broad spade-shaped head and long-flattened body. They typically grow to be 8 to 12 inches.

If you spot a hammerhead worm, officials recommend reporting your sighting by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a swimming pool on Saturday and died on Monday at the East Tennessee...
2-year-old boy dies after falling into swimming pool in Blount Co., BCSO says
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Melissa Blair
McMinn Co. woman faces additional statutory rape charges, 9 more victims identified
Laurabeth Childress's ID
Jefferson City teen unknowingly saves 50 lives with one check mark
Logan Parsons
‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack

Latest News

The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks...
Healthy newborn baby surrendered to fire department under Safe Haven law
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
“The Edge” spans two football fields in length and fuses together WhiteWater’s Master Blaster...
Soaky Mountain opens "The Edge"
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
Protestors in support of Ukraine stand with signs and EU flags during a demonstration outside...
European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership