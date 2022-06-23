Find Your Fun for the first official weekend of summer!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the first official weekend of summer and there are plenty of things to do with the family around East Tennessee!

Thursday, June 23:

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships: Individual time trials take place in Anderson County along Melton Lake Drive. Food trucks will be on site.

Friday, June 24:

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships: The Criterium National Championships get underway at 6 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. Fans can celebrate at the starting/finish line on Gay Street and Cumberland Avenue. There will be a beer garden along with merchandise for purchase!

Summer on Broadway: Head to downtown Maryville to catch the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs in action, shop craft vendors, grab a snack at a food truck and keep the kids entertained! There is a silent disco at the Municipal Parking Deck at 9 p.m.

The 25th Anniversary of Riverdance: The family favorite show highlights the passion of Irish and international dance and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Friday’s show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from from $41 to $81.

Saturday, June 25:

Summer on Broadway: Streets open to the public at 9 a.m. with the addition of a farmer’s market. The 7th Annual Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival takes place at 5 p.m. at the Greenbelt Park Theater.

Merchants and Maker’s Summer Market: Shop local outside the Southern Market in Bearden. Browse local art, clothing and decor! The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. It will also have food trucks and live music.

The 25th Anniversary of Riverdance: There are two performances of this family favorite show, at 2 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. Tickets range from from $41 to $81.

Alan Jackson: Down by the Tennessee River on Saturday night Alan Jackson is at Thompson-Boling arena. Tickets are still available starting around $40. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 26:

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships: The Pro Road National Championships start at 9 a.m. on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville. LeMond Demo Rides will be available and free to the public on Church Avenue!

Annual Healthy Taste Vegfest: If you’re looking to re-vamp your diet, head to Lakeshore Park’s Marble Hall on Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can learn to cook with vegan and plant-based products and meet the local vendors that make them! There’s also an interactive program for kids. The whole event is free, no registration required.

