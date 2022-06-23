Haslam talks about role as Predators’ owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam made his first public appearance on Thursday to talk about his involvement in the Nashville Predators franchise.

Haslam joined Nashville Predators Chairman Herb Fritch and General Manager David Poile for a press conference on Thursday morning.

Last week it was announced that Haslam would be buying some of Fritch’s shares in the franchise.

The former governor will become the majority owner of the Predators down the road, but that isn’t expected to happen for at least another three years.

Haslam said they plan to close the sale sometime this fall.

As a long-time Tennessean, Haslam said he is over the moon excited to become a part of the franchise. He said his main goal is obviously to win a Stanley Cup, but he wants Predators fans to know he is one of them and that are always going to in the front of his mind.

“I care deeply about this team and it succeeding,” Haslam said. “I’m just like them and I wake up in the morning and I read sports or watch it on the news. I understand that winning matters and I’ll make certain that we’re competing and winning just like the person showing up wearing Roman’s (Josi) jersey comes to 34 games a year.”

Fritch said he still plans on sticking around as an owner, just a smaller role than he currently plays. As for the other 16 co-owners, he said it’s up to them to decide if they want to stay on board.

