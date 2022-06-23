Heat continues through Sunday as Tennesseans near drought

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heat continues through the end of the weekend, but some rain help is on the way.

After it’s been dry much the last two weeks, nearly half of our coverage area is just one short step away from a flash drought.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After lows were uniformly in the middle 70s Thursday morning, humidity takes a massive dip going into Friday morning. Hopefully you noticed how much nicer things feel with the dewpoint in the lower 50s instead of in the 70s. That allows temperatures to drop Friday morning. Our forecasted low is 65 degrees in Knoxville.

There’s still plentiful sunshine on Friday all across East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. There’s a very finite chance of rain way up in the Smokies. If you were going to the mountains of Sevier, Cocke, or Blount County, you may want to bring the rain gear just in case. The rest of us should stay totally dry.

Onto a partly cloudy Saturday. Rain looks a little bit more likely than many of the past few days. That said, there’s only a small 20% coverage. The best chance looks to be on the Cumberland Plateau, but anybody could get a pop-up summery thunder shower. We drop the high temperature for Saturday; we can get to 91 in the bowl of the Tennessee River Valley. The rest of you will be in the middle to upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is the final day of this round of heat. Don’t worry though: more is on the way very soon.

Most of Sunday should be totally dry and mostly sunny. After 5 PM, rain returns for about one and five of us.

Monday is by far the best chance of rain of the prior week, and looking ahead into the upcoming week. We do have a 60% coverage of rain. Some could see half an inch of rain to three quarters of an inch of rain.

Tuesday is when the front really passes through. Humidity should be drier feeling. Following that, the heat dome builds right back in. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s for some.

While no one in East Tennessee is officially in a drought right now, next week’s United States route monitor could have just a few of us and what we call the flash drought. Nothing is irreversible and this is not very dire, but lawns and gardens are starting to turn a little crispy.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.