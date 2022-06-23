Advertisement

Heat continues through Sunday as Tennesseans near drought

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a better chance of storms on Monday.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heat continues through the end of the weekend, but some rain help is on the way.

After it’s been dry much the last two weeks, nearly half of our coverage area is just one short step away from a flash drought.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After lows were uniformly in the middle 70s Thursday morning, humidity takes a massive dip going into Friday morning. Hopefully you noticed how much nicer things feel with the dewpoint in the lower 50s instead of in the 70s. That allows temperatures to drop Friday morning. Our forecasted low is 65 degrees in Knoxville.

There’s still plentiful sunshine on Friday all across East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. There’s a very finite chance of rain way up in the Smokies. If you were going to the mountains of Sevier, Cocke, or Blount County, you may want to bring the rain gear just in case. The rest of us should stay totally dry.

Onto a partly cloudy Saturday. Rain looks a little bit more likely than many of the past few days. That said, there’s only a small 20% coverage. The best chance looks to be on the Cumberland Plateau, but anybody could get a pop-up summery thunder shower. We drop the high temperature for Saturday; we can get to 91 in the bowl of the Tennessee River Valley. The rest of you will be in the middle to upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is the final day of this round of heat. Don’t worry though: more is on the way very soon.

Most of Sunday should be totally dry and mostly sunny. After 5 PM, rain returns for about one and five of us.

Monday is by far the best chance of rain of the prior week, and looking ahead into the upcoming week. We do have a 60% coverage of rain. Some could see half an inch of rain to three quarters of an inch of rain.

Tuesday is when the front really passes through. Humidity should be drier feeling. Following that, the heat dome builds right back in. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s for some.

While no one in East Tennessee is officially in a drought right now, next week’s United States route monitor could have just a few of us and what we call the flash drought. Nothing is irreversible and this is not very dire, but lawns and gardens are starting to turn a little crispy.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a swimming pool on Saturday and died on Monday at the East Tennessee...
2-year-old boy dies after falling into swimming pool in Blount Co., BCSO says
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Melissa Blair
McMinn Co. woman faces additional statutory rape charges, 9 more victims identified
Laurabeth Childress's ID
Jefferson City teen unknowingly saves 50 lives with one check mark
Logan Parsons
‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack

Latest News

Brief dip in humidity today.
Spotty storms for now, several days of 90s before better rain chances move in
Stray afternoon rain and storms.
Spotty storms for now, several days of 90s before better rain chances move in
Hugh battled the crowds for a great shot at the high point - and often cool point - in the TN...
First Alert over: Staying scorching through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day today for extreme heat.
First Alert Weather Day: Hottest in a decade, with the Tennessee Valley reaching 100 degrees