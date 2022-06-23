KFD puts out fire at vacant downtown hotel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at the vacant Hotel Knoxville at 501 E. Hill Avenue downtown.

Crews were able to put the fire out in less than half an hour. They have not said what started it.

The hotel was most recently known at Hotel Knoxville, a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped building was sold shortly after and has sat empty since.

