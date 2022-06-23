Advertisement

KPD finds body in North Knoxville woods

Knoxville police found a woman’s body in North Knoxville Sunday.
(Knoxville Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers found a woman’s body in a wooded area across from 6701 Central Avenue Pike Sunday afternoon, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News.

According to Erland, the body, that of a 41-year-old woman, was found in a homeless camp near a used syringe. Officers reportedly found other drug-related items on her person as well.

Homelessness is on the rise in Knoxville, according to studies conducted by the city. This year’s study showed that 1,178 people in Knoxville are currently experiencing homelessness is some form, whether that’s living unhoused or in transitional housing.

Late last year, leaders with the Knox County Regional Forensic Center told WVLT News that the area is facing a record number of drug-related deaths. Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) has worked in the past with business owners to try and find a solution for Knoxville’s growing homelessness and drug death problems.

The woman’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where officials will make a final determination on the cause of death after an autopsy, Erland said.

