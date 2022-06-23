LVFL Candace Parker named to seventh WNBA All-Star Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee standout Candace Parker has been named to her seventh WNBA All-Star Game.

A two-time NCAA champion between 2004-08, Parker is among a list of 10 players, including four guards and six frontcourt players, from across the WNBA who were selected by fans, current WNBA players and media to start in the game.

Parker is in her 15th season and also made the All-Star game in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

The Los Angeles Sparks selected Parker No. 1 overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft. She was named both league MVP and Rookie of the Year that season.

