Multiple rescue squads searching for man in Cherokee Lake

Multiple rescue squads responded to Cherokee Lake to find a man who was last seen on an inflatable raft, according to officials with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews from different counties responded to a report of a possible water rescue on Cherokee Lake on Wednesday, according to officials with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

Witnesses told responders that they saw a man in the water on an inflatable raft. Later, they saw the raft floating in the water but the man was no longer there, officials said.

The man was described as a white male with gray hair and appeared to be in his late 50s while the raft was a blueish color.

Officials asked if anyone knew who the man might be to contact the Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.

The Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad, the Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agency, the Hawkins County EMS, and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were on the lake, searching for the man.

This is a developing story.

