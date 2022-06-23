Advertisement

Sevierville 8-year-old’s lemonade stand raises money for food ministry

More than $300 dollars was raised in three hours of selling Lemonade.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At 8-years-old, a Sevier County girl decided she wanted to make a difference and make sure no one in Sevier County goes hungry.

Hallie Maples set up a lemonade stand in front of Buddy’s BBQ in Sevierville to raise money for Sevier County Food Ministries.

She hand squeezed 5 bags of lemons, added the sugar and several cups of water and in the end sold more $300 worth of lemonade.

A lemonade stand in front of Buddy's BBQ in Sevierville raised $340.
A lemonade stand in front of Buddy's BBQ in Sevierville raised $340.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

She stopped by Sevier County Food Ministries for a tour and to hand over the money. She said she wanted to see what her money went towards.

Hallie Maples toured Sevier County Food Ministries to see where her hard earned money would go.
Hallie Maples toured Sevier County Food Ministries to see where her hard earned money would go.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“The idea came from, I worked at God’s Pantry in Gatlinburg, and I wanted to do it so I could help heal some,” said Maples.

Her lemonade was so good she ran out and had to get some donated by Buddy’s to fulfill her orders.

Hallie Maples, 8, sold cups of lemonade to benefit Sevier County Food Ministries.
Hallie Maples, 8, sold cups of lemonade to benefit Sevier County Food Ministries.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

