Sevierville 8-year-old’s lemonade stand raises money for food ministry
More than $300 dollars was raised in three hours of selling Lemonade.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At 8-years-old, a Sevier County girl decided she wanted to make a difference and make sure no one in Sevier County goes hungry.
Hallie Maples set up a lemonade stand in front of Buddy’s BBQ in Sevierville to raise money for Sevier County Food Ministries.
She hand squeezed 5 bags of lemons, added the sugar and several cups of water and in the end sold more $300 worth of lemonade.
She stopped by Sevier County Food Ministries for a tour and to hand over the money. She said she wanted to see what her money went towards.
“The idea came from, I worked at God’s Pantry in Gatlinburg, and I wanted to do it so I could help heal some,” said Maples.
Her lemonade was so good she ran out and had to get some donated by Buddy’s to fulfill her orders.
