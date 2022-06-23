Sevierville man sentenced to life in prison for selling drugs that caused overdose; DOJ says

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville man was sentenced to life in prison after he was caught selling drugs to an undercover agent and was linked to the overdose death of a Kodak man on Thanksgiving of 2018, according to officials with the Department of Justice.

After a four-day trial, a jury convicted 42-year-old Stacey Edward Williams on eight separate counts; conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, multiple counts of possession and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, the distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in death, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Williams sold heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl to confidential informants on several occasions in 2018. The evidence further showed that Williams distributed drugs to a Kodak, Tennessee resident, which resulted in his death on Thanksgiving morning, November 22, 2018. Finally, the evidence showed that on March 27, 2019, agents seized quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, a firearm and ammunition, and over $10,000 in cash from Williams.”

The investigation was a joint effort between the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security investigations, the Sevier County Street Crimes Unit, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshall’s Service.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison and paying restitution to the family of the victim for funeral expenses in the amount of $5,890.10. If he is ever released from prison, he was ordered to serve six years of supervised release, according to the spokesperson.

