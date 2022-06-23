Advertisement

Spotty storms for now, several days of 90s before better rain chances move in

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the cold front’s scattered rain and storms.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty rain and storms are developing after a weak front, which leaves us with highs in the 90s still in the Valley. A better cold front is on track for early next week, as monitor that rainfall potential.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms developing. It’s muggy and warmer, with a low of 72 degrees.

We have more afternoon sunshine, and gradually decreasing humidity for the afternoon to evening hours. This leaves us with a stray shower or storm still trying to develop this afternoon, with a high of 94 in Knoxville, and upper 80s for the higher elevations outlining the Valley.

This evening into the overnight cools nicely, thanks to that lower humidity, and a clear sky. We’ll drop to 65 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs in the 90s continue Friday into the weekend, but the humidity gradually climbs back up.

We’ll see a stray mountain storm Friday, with a high of 93 degrees. Then highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday feel hotter, with isolated rain and storms developing.

We could see a few more Sunday evening storms, with the approaching front’s 40% coverage in rain and storms Monday. As of now, the coverage of area in rain for Monday is hinting at more of us getting rain, so we’ll continue to monitor that for you and keep you updated. This could help more of us collect a half an inch or more of rain.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll start next week with a break from 90s, but that climbs back up as the week goes on.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Melissa Blair
McMinn Co. woman faces additional statutory rape charges, 9 more victims identified
A 2-year-old boy fell into a swimming pool on Saturday and died on Monday at the East Tennessee...
2-year-old boy dies after falling into swimming pool in Blount Co., BCSO says
Lenior City Police board up house with 11 years of criminal activity Tuesday afternoon.
County commissioner helps board up dad’s drug house in Lenoir City
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police

Latest News

Stray afternoon rain and storms.
Spotty storms for now, several days of 90s before better rain chances move in
Hugh battled the crowds for a great shot at the high point - and often cool point - in the TN...
First Alert over: Staying scorching through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day today for extreme heat.
First Alert Weather Day: Hottest in a decade, with the Tennessee Valley reaching 100 degrees
First Alert Weather Day: Hottest in a decade, with the Tennessee Valley reaching 100 degrees
First Alert Weather Day: Hottest in a decade, with the Tennessee Valley reaching 100 degrees