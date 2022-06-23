Spotty storms for now, several days of 90s before better rain chances move in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty rain and storms are developing after a weak front, which leaves us with highs in the 90s still in the Valley. A better cold front is on track for early next week, as monitor that rainfall potential.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms developing. It’s muggy and warmer, with a low of 72 degrees.

We have more afternoon sunshine, and gradually decreasing humidity for the afternoon to evening hours. This leaves us with a stray shower or storm still trying to develop this afternoon, with a high of 94 in Knoxville, and upper 80s for the higher elevations outlining the Valley.

This evening into the overnight cools nicely, thanks to that lower humidity, and a clear sky. We’ll drop to 65 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs in the 90s continue Friday into the weekend, but the humidity gradually climbs back up.

We’ll see a stray mountain storm Friday, with a high of 93 degrees. Then highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday feel hotter, with isolated rain and storms developing.

We could see a few more Sunday evening storms, with the approaching front’s 40% coverage in rain and storms Monday. As of now, the coverage of area in rain for Monday is hinting at more of us getting rain, so we’ll continue to monitor that for you and keep you updated. This could help more of us collect a half an inch or more of rain.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll start next week with a break from 90s, but that climbs back up as the week goes on.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.