Advertisement

Tennessee Education Dept awards $27M in tutoring grants

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee education officials have awarded $27 million in grants for five community organizations to start tutoring programs in the 2022-2023 school year.

The state Department of Education says the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps Community Partner Grant will help provide up to 18,000 Tennessee students in grades 1 through 8 with free tutoring services for English language arts and math.

Of the recipients, the Niswonger Foundation will receive $9 million, while $4.5 million apiece will go to Literacy Mid-South, United Way of Greater Knoxville, United Way of Greater Nashville and United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

The program is among the changes passed during a January 2021 special legislative session called by Gov. Bill Lee to address COVID-19-related education struggles.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Melissa Blair
McMinn Co. woman faces additional statutory rape charges, 9 more victims identified
A 2-year-old boy fell into a swimming pool on Saturday and died on Monday at the East Tennessee...
2-year-old boy dies after falling into swimming pool in Blount Co., BCSO says
Lenior City Police board up house with 11 years of criminal activity Tuesday afternoon.
County commissioner helps board up dad’s drug house in Lenoir City
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police

Latest News

Dive into summer at Dollywood's Splash Country, the most trusted water park in the Smokies, now...
Dollywood’s Splash Country makes waves with annual Water Safety Day
Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun for the first official weekend of summer!
Students attend at graduation ceremony.
7 Tennessee community, technical colleges getting grants
Family-friendly events to plan your weekend.
Find Your Fun