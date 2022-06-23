TWRA investigating after man dies in Holston River

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died Wednesday in the Holston River, according to a release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Agents said the deadly incident happened near Christian’s Bend Wednesday afternoon.

According to the release, around 5 p.m., agents found an “unoccupied aluminum boat with personal belongings” near the boat ramp at Christian’s Bend.

Agents said the boat didn’t appear to have been in a crash. When rescue crews arrived, they found the body of a 51-year-old white man who was face down in the water about 200 yards upstream.

Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.

TWRA recovered his body, and will perform an autopsy to find out how he died.

