Dueling water coaster opens at Soaky Mountain

This is a first-of-its-kind in the world attraction.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s two football fields of water excitement, and it’s now open in Sevierville.

Called “The Edge,” it is the first of it’s kind dueling water coaster where you race friends and family to a Boomerango finish.

Soaky mountain opened the new attraction, featuring a three-story drop to start and a zero-G hump at the end of the ride.

“You look down the first hill, three stories down, it shoots you right up, it takes you around through the loops and shoots down two stories you’re racing you can see your friends up that giant boomerang wall and down to the end to see who won,” said Dave Andrews, Soaky Mountain Water Park.

POV of the ride down three stories and to the finish.

A second uphill blast takes riders into another enclosed tube tunnel featuring colorful, laser-like AquaLucent stripes.

Other additions to Soaky Mountain are underway right now with an additional 1,000 seats around the park and double decker cabanas which will be completed soon.

“The Edge is going to be a real showstopper. It is the first of its water coaster in the world,” said Andrews.

Perched on a 70-foot tower, “The Edge” spans two football fields in length and fuses together WhiteWater’s Master Blaster water coaster with their iconic Boomerango.

This is a first-of-its-kind in the world attraction.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

