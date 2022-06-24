East Tenn. law enforcement agencies capture Florida murder suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With several East Tennessee law enforcement agencies working together, a murder suspect out of Florida has been captured, investigators announced Friday.

Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators, U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested Christopher Michael Hice, 42, on Thursday, according to a release.

Hice was taken into custody in the 8400 block of Wood Road in Corryton after being wanted out of Palm Beach County for second-degree murder.

He was also a suspect in a Knoxville murder that occurred in early 2018, KPD officials said.

“The Knoxville Police Department is grateful for the invaluable assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County investigators,” KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland released in a statement. “Without their help, the successful apprehension of this wanted fugitive would not have been possible.”

