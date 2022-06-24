Advertisement

East Tennessee food processing plant closing, 200 jobs lost

Officials with George’s Prepared Foods announced they were closing their plant in Caryville, according to Campbell County Mayor, E.L. Morton.
George's Prepared Foods is shutting down leaving 200 employees jobless.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with a food processing plant, George’s Prepared Foods, announced they were closing their Caryville location, leaving nearly 200 people jobless.

Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton told WVLT News that he was trying to keep the plant open.

“I have contacted the Tennessee Economic and Community Development staff to request assistance in keeping the plant open or facilitating a sale to another operator,” Morton said. “I have requested Governor Lee’s assistance as well. My primary concern is for the welfare of the dedicated workers who have been the backbone of this operation. Our prayers go out to them as well as our very best efforts to keep them employed in Campbell County.”

WVLT reached out to George’s Prepared Foods but has not yet heard back.

