Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18.

Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky.

”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.

Daugherty said her mother is diabetic and made a comment to the workers at Big Blue Tires that she thought her blood sugar was low.

Chitwood texted her sister around 6:30 p.m. saying her car broke down, she needed a ride, and that she was near station camp, a road that doesn’t exist in Stearns on Saturday night, the last time her family heard from her.

This communication with her aunt lead Daugherty to believe her mother was suffering from low blood sugar and confused as to where she was.

”Her sugars were out of wack so I’m thinking she might have had some, she might have been confused because you know if your sugars are real high or real low it causes some disturbances,” said Daugherty Thursday night.

The blonde hair, blue-eyed 50-year-old was last seen wearing a pink tank top and blue capris pants.

Daugherty said her mom was seen on security cameras walking by the water plant in Stearns, a furniture store, and someone said they saw her walk past the old log church just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

”We have no idea where she could possibly be from there so basically the last camera sighting was that furniture store,” said Daugherty. ”We’ve not heard nothing from her. Like our entire family has been out looking for her, people we did not know even knew her are out looking for her.”

The hope is no matter big or small someone who saw something that doesn’t look right will call the police.

”It may be nothing but it may be something to us,” said Daugherty.

If you have any information on where Chitwood might be you’re asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s office at (423) 663-3111.

