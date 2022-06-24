Four Tennessee baseball players named D1 All-Americans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More All-America accolades were awarded to a handful of Vols on Friday as D1Baseball.com released its postseason All-America teams, which included four Tennessee players.

Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander secured his fifth first-team All-America honor this season, becoming the first UT player to do so since Luke Hochevar in 2005. Dollander is now a member of an exclusive group of Volunteers to garner first-team acclaim from five or more outlets, joining the likes of program legends Todd Helton (1995), Jeff Pickler (1998), Chris Burke (2001) and Hochevar (2005).

Position players Trey Lipscomb and Drew Gilbert were also named third-team All-Americans by D1Baseball.com after ranking first and fourth in the SEC in runs batted in this season.

Tennessee has had eight players earn non-freshman All-America honors this season, doubling the previous program record of four sets in 2021 and 1994. If you include first-year students as All-Americans, the Vols have had nine players earn All-America recognition, which also smashed the previous school record of five in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.